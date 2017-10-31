Sean Astin Slipped a Very Sneaky Joke About The Goonies Into Stranger Things – POPSUGAR
|
POPSUGAR
|
Sean Astin Slipped a Very Sneaky Joke About The Goonies Into Stranger Things
POPSUGAR
In what might be the biggest twist of Stranger Things season two, the best new character ends up being the mild-mannered, dad joke-loving Bob "the Brain" Newby. While I had my bets on falling for newcomers like MadMax (Sadie Sink) or Billy (Dacre …
This Stranger Things 2 Character Was Supposed to Die Much, Much Earlier
Stranger Things 2 finds its best representation of hope and superheroes in Bob
We Need to Talk About Bob
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!