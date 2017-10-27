Second protester shot dead in Kenya after fractious vote – Business Standard
|
The Standard
|
Second protester shot dead in Kenya after fractious vote
Business Standard
A second protester was killed in Kenya today as anger raged a day after a divisive election boycotted by the opposition, taking the death toll from two days of protests to eight. The latest victim was shot dead by police in the Kawangware slum in …
Four killed as opposition asks supporters to keep out of harm's way
From slums to the CBD life slowly returning to normal after repeat poll
12-year-old shot, wounded by Kenyan police
