Second term: What Buhari told his supporters ahead of 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged the 189 Support Groups that worked for his election in 2015 that their work requires a lot of sacrifices both physical and material ahead of 2019 election. He said this on Friday when he met with the National Committee of the Support Groups, NCBSG, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The […]
Second term: What Buhari told his supporters ahead of 2019
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!