Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Security increased in Coast region as KCPE exams start – Daily Nation

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Security increased in Coast region as KCPE exams start
Daily Nation
KCPE candidates at Nguraru Primary School in Taita Taveta County start their exams on October 31, 2017. PHOTO | BRIAN OCHARO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. In Tana River, 14 KCPE candidates from Koticha Primary School were asked to sit …
KCPE exams kicks off amid tight securityKenya Broadcasting Corporation
KCPE exams begin across the countryThe Standard
Kenya: One Million Pupils Start KCPE Exam TodayAllAfrica.com
Capital FM Kenya
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.