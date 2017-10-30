See As Cardi B Replied A Fan Who Said She Will Have Offset Kids

Cardi B reposted this photo of a young fan who channeled her for Halloween gushing over her cuteness while saying she can’t wait to have a baby girl. However,a fan was quick to remind her that her kids would look like her fiance Offset. Checkout her response below Source – Juliablaise

The post See As Cardi B Replied A Fan Who Said She Will Have Offset Kids appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

