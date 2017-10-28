See Beverly Hills Mansion Recently Bought By Tennis Star

Superstar tennis player, Serena Williams has bought a $6m Beverly Hills Mansion as she prepares to wed her fiance, Alexis Ohanian. Just days after listing her longtime home in Bel-Air, tennis star, Serena Williams, 36 has bought a new home in a gated community just a few miles east in the just-as-luxe neighborhood of Beverly …

The post See Beverly Hills Mansion Recently Bought By Tennis Star appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

