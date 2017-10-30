Pages Navigation Menu

See Full List Of Players Rohr Invites For Algeria, Argentina…

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has reportedly called up players who will decisively face Algeria and Argentina. It has been revealed that Captain Mikel John Obi, forward Ahmed Musa and midfielder Ogenyi Onazi top the list of 24 players that Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has invited for next week’s 2018 FIFA …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

