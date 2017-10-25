Pages Navigation Menu

See how Rosy Meurer teases fans with concealed photos of her mystery boo

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rosaline Meurer seems to have found a new boo!  The actress who became famous after Tonto Dikeh accused her of having an affair with her ex-husband Churchill and being part of the reason for their marriage crisis has been gushing about her new man on Snapchat. She traveled few days ago to meet him in an …

The post See how Rosy Meurer teases fans with concealed photos of her mystery boo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

