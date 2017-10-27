See Photos From The Burial Of The Only Child Of Former Akwa Ibom First Lady In USA
The beautiful daughter of ex first lady of Akwa-Ibom state just died recently in United States of America. Victoria Nkanga Herman is the 40-year-old only child of Uduak Abasi Umondak, a former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State.
Ms. Herman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and later died on October, 2, 2017. She was Uduak’s only child from her marriage to Nsikak Nkanga, the former Military governor of Akwa Ibom state.
.
The U.S-based mother-of-one was buried on Monday, 9 October, 2017, in Maryland, USA, with her parents and son in attendance.
More photos…
