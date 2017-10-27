Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Photos From The Burial Of The Only Child Of Former Akwa Ibom First Lady In USA

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Victoria Nkanga Herman

The beautiful daughter of ex first lady of Akwa-Ibom state just died recently in United States of America. Victoria Nkanga Herman is the 40-year-old only child of Uduak Abasi Umondak, a former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State.
Ms. Herman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and later died on October, 2, 2017. She was Uduak’s only child from her marriage to Nsikak Nkanga, the former Military governor of Akwa Ibom state.
.
The U.S-based mother-of-one was buried on Monday, 9 October, 2017, in Maryland, USA, with her parents and son in attendance.
More photos…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.