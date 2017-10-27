See Some Amazing Street Style Pictures From Day 2 Of The #HeinekenLFDW2017

The second day of the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week brought out even more beautiful people dressed for the occassion.

Check out Street Style pictures below

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

The post See Some Amazing Street Style Pictures From Day 2 Of The #HeinekenLFDW2017 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

