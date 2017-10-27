See Some Amazing Street Style Pictures From Day 2 Of The #HeinekenLFDW2017
The second day of the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week brought out even more beautiful people dressed for the occassion.
Check out Street Style pictures below
All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.
The post See Some Amazing Street Style Pictures From Day 2 Of The #HeinekenLFDW2017 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!