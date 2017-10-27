”See Your Papa Taxi” – Mompha Shares Photo Of Hushpuppi Father As A Taxi Driver

This fight seem not to be ending anything soon! Mompha has now shared this photo claiming it belongs to Hushpuppi’s father. See what he tagged the photos below…

The post ”See Your Papa Taxi” – Mompha Shares Photo Of Hushpuppi Father As A Taxi Driver appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

