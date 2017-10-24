Selebobo Will Thrill You In ‘I Don’t Care’ Video

Made Men Music superstar act, Selebobo is out with another Selebobo-Perfected tune which he titled “I Don’t Care“. Selebobo premieres this music video for his latest single “I Don’t Care“, which follows Davido assisted “Waka Waka“. The Triple MG signed act and in-house producer, Selebobo comes through with this upbeat tune titled I Don’t Care. …

The post Selebobo Will Thrill You In ‘I Don’t Care’ Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

