Selena Gomez And Marshmello Release New Video For “Wolves”

Wolves, a hard-teased collaboration between Selena Gomez and Marshmello, is an upbeat, EDM (Electronic Dance Music) tune.

In the official music video, Gomez was seen emerging from the shower to FaceTime the producer. She then writhed melodramatically around her living room in a pink satin robe and damp hair, singing about a “heavy blue”.

In an interview with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe, Gomez said “Wolves” was written while she was in Japan, going through stuff. Earlier this year, Gomez revealed that she had a kidney transplant due to lupus and was finally emerging from a medical hiatus.

About her musical designs for 2018, Gomez said in a recent interview to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe:

“To be honest, I feel like I have two albums already completed. I’m wanting to figure it out. It’s a lot sooner than I think people anticipate but I also want to call the shots. I want it to be good. I want it to be ready. I don’t want to do anything that feels forced. It’ll be soon, I definitely feel stoked about putting a piece together.”

According to her, the song is a mix of emotions and hope. Its lyrics mirror the feelings and experiences she was going through when she was recording it.

The build of the bridge is almost country-pop, but the choral hook is all Marshmello sweetness. It’s the most decidedly Marshmello part of the tune, while the rest centres around Gomez’s vocal strength and weeping guitar chords.

