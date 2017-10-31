Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10 months together
Coming after Selena Gomez was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in a restaurant having a chat, It’s been gathered that the singer’s relationship with The Weekend has packed up. “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” says an insider. “It’s been hard with him being on …
