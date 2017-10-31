Selena Gomez Splits From Boyfriend The Weeknd

After 10 months of dating, Selena Gomez has split from The Weeknd.

The news broke on Monday morning by People magazine who claimed the couple had been having trouble for months with their difficult schedules.

An insider told People:

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

The Weeknd was on tour while she was shooting a Woody Allen movie A Rainy Day In New York in New York City.

It was added that while the beauty made an effort to see the Starboy singer while he as touring, it was not enough.

The breakup also hasn’t been easy on the couple.

“It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months.”

The insider also adds that Gomez is not back together with her ex Justin Bieber.

In the past weeks, Gomez has been spotted spending time with Bieber — whom she dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 — over the weekend.

The duo attended church together and were photographed by TMZ grabbing breakfast at a café in Westlake Village, California, in late October.

On Sunday, they were seen sitting opposite each other, having a cosy vegan breakfast together in Los Angeles. They were not seen being affectionate with each other, but they seemed pretty close.

This has been a challenging year for Gome, who revealed in September that she had been recovering from a kidney transplant done in her struggle with lupus.

The Weeknd and Gomez were spotted sharing a kiss in January while out on a romantic dinner date. At the time, it was said that their romance was budding and not very serious.

In the months that followed, however, the two flaunted their status as the picture-perfect couple.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

