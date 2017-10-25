Sen Oko Charges FG On Protection, Safety Of Bakassi Indigenes In Cameroon

By Ebriku John Friday, Abuja

The Senate Committee Chairman on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations, Sen Rose Oko, on Wednesday, charged the Federal Government to ensure protection and safety of Bakassi indigenes living in Cameroon.

Sen Oko who represents Cross River North Senatorial District of Cross River State, gave the charge following the unbearable hardship and continued harassment of Bakassi people by the Cameroonian soldiers, which has led to the death of many.

She also made case for welfare package for Nigerians in Diaspora and said should be carried along in policies and programmes of the government, which could as well enable them contribute to the economy positively.

She called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to delay anymore in carrying out findings to know why Cameroon breached the agreement reached with Nigeria on the Bakassi Peninsula, and act accordingly.

While expressing her displeasure about the killing of Nigerians in South Africa, she said that the Minister of Foreign Affairs needs to brief the Senate on which measures taken to prevent killing of Nigerians in that country and other parts of the world.

Speaking further, according to her Nigerians living in Bakassi Peninsula have been unnecessarily taxed, and if possibly they should return en mass to the country.

Some of the demands from the Committee include, a policy to protect citizens in Diaspora, investigation of recent harassment of Nigerian Citizens in the Bakassi Penisula, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims.