Sen. Peters: “We can’t just have an open blank check for military use around the world” – Michigan Radio
|
Michigan Radio
|
Sen. Peters: “We can't just have an open blank check for military use around the world”
Michigan Radio
With the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's call to a grieving military widow, lost in many of the conversations was where the soldier actually was stationed. He was in Niger, a landlocked country in western Africa with over 20 million …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!