Sen. Sani condemns disruption of PANDEF meeting

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, Saturday condemned the disruption of the 4th general assembly of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF scheduled to hold at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Senator Sani who took to his twitter handle, @ShehuSani to express his displeasure, also frowned that 29months into the commencement of the current administration, some agencies are without a board.

L-R (Sitting) Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, Former Minister of Aviation and PANDEF Leader, Rivers State; His Excellency, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, SAN Former Governor of Edo State; His Excellency, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diette Spiff, Pioneer Military Governor of Old Rivers State, Amayanabo of Twon Brass and Co-Chairman, PANDEF CWC; Chief Dr Edwin Clark, National Leader, PANDEF, Mrs Marie Ebikake, Former Commissioner for Transport, Bayelsa State in a Group Photograph with other Members of PANDEF when Pan Niger-Delta Forum [PANDEF] Held its 4th General Assembly Yesterday in Port Harcourt. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

Charging President Muhammad Buhari to “act up”, the lawmaker who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said: “Two years and five months, yet many agencies are without board. Looking for saints and angels to fill up is hard. The President must act.”

On the disruption of the PANDEF meeting, Sani said: “Police stopping of the meeting of the Niger Delta group, PANDEF stands condemned. We should appreciate their role in the peace in the creeks.

“With oil at $60 per barrel, all excuses about paucity of funds need to be suspended for now except if it’s habitual

