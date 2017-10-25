Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate asks NCP, BPE to submit report on privatisation status of public enterprises – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Senate asks NCP, BPE to submit report on privatisation status of public enterprises
Vanguard
ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Privatisation to, as a matter of urgency, summon National Council on Privitisation, NCP, and Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, to get a comprehensive report of current privatisation status of …
BPE opens financial bid for mining subsidiaries, technical consultants for power sectorWorldStage
Senate probes privatization of government companiesNigeria Today

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.