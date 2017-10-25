Senate asks NCP, BPE to submit report on privatisation status of public enterprises – Vanguard
ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Privatisation to, as a matter of urgency, summon National Council on Privitisation, NCP, and Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, to get a comprehensive report of current privatisation status of …
