Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate committee endorses Abuja 2nd runway – Daily Trust

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Senate committee endorses Abuja 2nd runway
Daily Trust
The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts yesterday endorsed the desirability of a second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA) Abuja. The Committee, led by its Chainman, Sen. Shehu Sani gave the endorsement during the …
Second Abuja runway: Senate demands actual cost from FAANThe Punch
Senate Committee inspects site of Abuja airport second runwayThe Eagle Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.