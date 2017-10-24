Pages Navigation Menu

Senate Committee inspects site of Abuja airport second runway

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, on Tuesday, carried out inspection on the proposed site for the construction of the second runway for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. Sen. Shehu Sani, Chairman of the Senate Committee, who led members said the visit was in respect of the 5.5 billion dollars loan request […]

