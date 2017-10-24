Senate Committee inspects site of Abuja airport second runway

The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, on Tuesday, carried out inspection on the proposed site for the construction of the second runway for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. Sen. Shehu Sani, Chairman of the Senate Committee, who led members said the visit was in respect of the 5.5 billion dollars loan request […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

