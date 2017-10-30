Senate mourns Sen. Danjuma Goje’s late wife

The Senate has commiserated with one of its members, Senator Danjuma Goje, who lost his wife, Hajia Yelwa Danjuma Goje, in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement personally signed by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Senate expressed shock and sadness over Mrs. Goje’s death.

Saraki described the deceased as an exemplary pillar of support, a dedicated partner and mother to the community.

“On behalf of the entire Senate, I commiserate with our brother, friend and colleague, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, on the loss of his dear wife, Hajia Yelwa Mohammed Goje.

“Over the years, Mrs. Goje served as an exemplary pillar of support to her husband and played the role of a dedicated mother and mentor to many in her community.

“As we join the Goje family to mourn her passing today, we pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT) grant her soul a place among the righteous ones in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“We also pray that Allah grants the family of Senator Goje the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amin,” he said.

