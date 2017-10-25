Pages Navigation Menu

Senate moves to approve birth via in-vitro fertilization – Vanguard

Vanguard

Senate moves to approve birth via in-vitro fertilization
Vanguard
ABUJA- MOVES by the Senate to approve birth through in- vitro fertilization, yesterday got a boost as it passed for a second reading, the Bill for an Act for the regulation of In-Vitro Fertilization, IVF, by establishing IVF authority to make provision

