Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Moves To Rescue Nigerian Students Stranded Abroad

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday moved to end the plight of Nigerian students on scholarship abroad. Moving the motion under order 42 and 52, Senate Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, Osun-APC, bemoaned the ‘pitiable’ condition of Nigerian students abroad who are been neglected by agencies of government. Mr. Adeyeye noted that the students are currently stranded …

The post Senate Moves To Rescue Nigerian Students Stranded Abroad appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.