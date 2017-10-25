Senate Moves To Rescue Nigerian Students Stranded Abroad

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday moved to end the plight of Nigerian students on scholarship abroad. Moving the motion under order 42 and 52, Senate Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, Osun-APC, bemoaned the ‘pitiable’ condition of Nigerian students abroad who are been neglected by agencies of government. Mr. Adeyeye noted that the students are currently stranded …

The post Senate Moves To Rescue Nigerian Students Stranded Abroad appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

