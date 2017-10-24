Senate set up panel to investigate Abdulrasheed Maina
The Nigeria Senate has decided to form a panel to investigate the return and reinstatement of wanted former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service. The Senate during plenary applauded President Buhari over his action against Maina’s reinstatement
