Senate summons Kogi governor’s ADC, others over attack on lawmaker

The Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges has summoned Kogi governor’s ADC, and the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Kolawole over attack on the State Assembly on August 24, 2017. The decision followed hearing of a petition filed at the Senate by the former Minority leader, Hon. Friday Sani […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

