Senate takes action on non-payment of student scholarships in Russia

Following the promise made on Monday, October 16th, 2017, by the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at a meeting with Nigerian students in Russia, the Senate today initiated action on the non-payment of the scholarships of Nigerian students studying in Russia.

In a Motion, raised by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, the Senate raised alarm over the state of Nigerian scholars abroad, and directed that all concerned agencies of the Federal Government to meet with the Senate President to rectify the situation immediately.



The Senate also directed that the Nigerian amnesty programme must make payments to the Nigerian students in Russia that have not received their payments in over four(4) years.

In his comments, the Senate President stated that:

“This situation is very pathetic and it is also very serious and we must stand firm behind our students.

“I had the opportunity to meet with my counterpart from Russia, where they categorically told us that they are able to provide more scholarships for Nigerian students.

“Unfortunately, some that are given scholarships have not been paid in two years. Because, of this, some are now roaming the streets doing other illegal activities. The minimum figure is about $500 per student — it is not acceptable.

“We must address this. I promise you, next week, we will meet with the concerned MDAs and find a way to put this issue to an end for our students,” the Senate President said.

