Senate to dust-up Oronsaye report on agencies

Senate is to dust-up Mr. Stephen Oronsaye’s report of Presidential committee on Rationalisation and Restructuring of Federal Government parastatals, commissions and agencies.

The former Head of Service, Mr. Steven Oronsaye, was the Chairman of the committee who submitted the report before the emergence of the present administration.

The report recommended the scrapping of moribund departments and agencies and merger of others.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said other agencies and departments with conflicting responsibilities will be merged.

Ekweremadu said this when the upper legislative chamber considered an interim report of its Ad hoc Committee on Alleged Mis-use, Under Remittance and other Fraudulent Activities.

Oronsaye’s committee had recommended scrapping of 102 statutory agencies from the current 263, abolition of 38 agencies, merger of 52 and reversion of 14 to departments in the ministries.

The 800-page report also recommended the discontinuation of government funding of professional bodies and councils.

The committee was set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan, but did not submit the outcome of the exercise to the National Assembly for further consideration before he left office in 2015.

The agencies recommended for scrapping are the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).

On the list recommended for merger are the Standards Organisation of Nigeria; Consumer Protection Council (CPC); National Orientation Agency (NOA); National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO); Nigerian Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR); National Troupe and the National Theatre; and National Gallery of Arts.

Others are the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN); Nigeria Leather Science Technology; National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT); National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA); Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI); FIIRO, NASENI, NCAM; National Rural Electrification Agency (NREA); National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

Also are the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA); Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR); National Economic Recovery Fund (NERFUND); National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA); and Nigerian Institute for Education Planners and Administrators.

Others are National Metallurgical Development Centre Jos, National Metallurgical Training Institute Onitsha, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences (NIMG) Jos; Nigerian Geological Survey; National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA); National Productivity Centre; Nigerian Copyright Commission; NTA, FRCN, Voice of Nigeria; National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Roll-Back Malaria, Epidemiology and Surveillance, Occupational and Environmental Health, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.

The post Senate to dust-up Oronsaye report on agencies appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

