Senate Wants Some Federal Agencies Scrapped

The lawmakers of the senate on Wednesday advocated for the scrapping of some federal agencies over revenue leakages of over N2trillion between 2012 to 2016.

The suggestion was made during the consideration of the interim report of the Senate Ad-hoc committee on Alleged Misuse, under remittance, and other fraudulent activities in collection, accounting, remittance and expenditure of IGR by revenue generating agencies.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP Bayelsa), who led the call, said some federal agencies should be scrapped to reduce the country’s expenditure.

Daily Trust quoted him as saying that the Voice of Nigeria (VON) – which was created during the era of cold war between the western and eastern blocs – has lost its relevance.

“The Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN) which made N1.2bn under remittance out of N7bn generated going by this report needs just about 2,000 efficient workforce as against the over bloated 8,000 workforce it presently parades,” he added.

Lending voice on the matter, Senator Tayo Alasoadura (APC, Ondo), said the country’s 601 Federal Government agencies were over bloated.

On his part, the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu said: “We have too many agencies. Some of them are conflicting with each other while some are not doing anything.”

In his remark, Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the committee to look at all the issues raised.

It was learnt that the legislators at the upper chamber of the National Assembly had exposed the failure of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to remit about 2 trillion naira into federal government coffers.

This revelation was brought to light by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts led by Senator Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South).

Speaking with National Assembly Reporters after Wednesday’s plenary session, Senator Urhoghide said, information from the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation shows that all Federal Government Statutory Corporations, Commissions, Authorities and Agencies are not up to date with the submission of their annual accounts.

The Public Accounts Committee also threatened that it would soon commence the publication of defaulting agencies using the mass media.

