Senator Commends Sterling Bank

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has commended Sterling Bank Plc for its intervention in Nigeria’s transport sector, saying such intervention from the private sector is what the transport sector requires to achieve the desired transformation.

Ashafa who stated this at the second edition of the annual conference of Transportation Growth Initiative (TGI) in Abuja recently noted that Sterling Bank had established itself as the reference bank in transport finance as a result of its investment in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and LAGBUS initiatives of the Lagos state government.

The Senator said: ‘’I want to commend Sterling Bank for its support to the transport sector so far. I am aware that Sterling Bank financed both the LAGBUS buses and over 400 BRT buses plying various routes on Lagos roads.

“It is our hope that the bank would expand this experience beyond Lagos so that people living in other parts of Nigeria will also benefit from their benevolence.’’

Earlier in his speech, General Manager, Sterling Bank, Mr. Tunde Adeola reiterated the bank’s commitment to the economic growth and stability of the country. According to Adeola, “as an institution that truly cares about the people of this country, we have realised the urgent need for the intervention of the private sector in key sectors of the economy for meaningful impact as government alone cannot shoulder this huge responsibility due to the dwindling revenue from its major source of income.’’

This, he said, was the major reason why the bank intervened in various sectors of the economy namely health, agriculture and education through financial services and other partnerships.

“Our main objective is to improve standards in these sectors. We have received recognition and awards from regulators and players and currently growing our portfolio for impact in these sectors,” he said.

He added that even as Sterling Bank had made landmark success in the mass transit system through LAGBUS and BRT initiatives in Lagos State, the bank would not relent in its effort to raise standards in the transport sector through financial services platforms and other partnerships.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

