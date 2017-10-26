Senator Dino Melaye Kneels Down In The Senate, Begs Colleagues To Save Kogi State

The Senator Represents Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye who yesterday went on his knees to beg his colleagues to save the people of Kogi state as they are currently in perilous times and are undergoing undue hardship.

He told his colleagues that civil servants in the state are being owed many months salaries. He made reference to the director in the state civil service, Edward Soje, who was owed 11 months salary and recently committed suicide after his wife of 17 years welcomed a set of male triplets. Read here.

Dino also made reference to the viral video of an elder couple weeping over the loss of their child who required medical attention that they could not afford because the man is being owed many months salary. Read here.

Dino called for an intervention from President Buhari and his colleagues.

Editor’s Note:

Lets hold on a minute folks and stop trivializing this matter. In as much as I believe Sen. Melaye is a controversial being and that their is nothing different between him nd Kogi State governor Bello, I think he has raised a legitimate concern here.

We can’t deny the fact that civil servants in Kogi are suffering and that they are being owed huge amount of money in salaries. The two case he also cited is real and we all know that and yet we are coursing the messenger.

Lets forget about the messenger here and hear the message and we can’t deny that the message is real. FG has to intervene and fast.