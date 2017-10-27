Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Misau clears air on allegation against Aisha Buhari

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Bauchi Central district in the National Assembly, Isah Hamma Misau, has broken his silence on the reports that he dragged the first lady into the feud involving him and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. Senator Isa Misau, who denied making any allegations against First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said his submission to the […]

Senator Misau clears air on allegation against Aisha Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.