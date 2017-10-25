Senators Donate 1,270 Bags of Rice, Fertilizer To Kogi Civil Servants

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA, Abuja

Senators on Wednesday donated 1,270 bags of rice and fertilizer as relief materials to intervene in the plight of civil servants in Kogi state that have not being paid salaries for several months.

The demonstration of kindness as done by the lawmakers came through a motion of importance moved by Senator Dino melaye (Kogi West).

Details shortly….