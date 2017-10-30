Send that to me- Singer Wizkid tells upcoming producer on Twitter – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Send that to me- Singer Wizkid tells upcoming producer on Twitter
Vanguard
Nigerian singer, Wizkid has asked an upcoming producer, Jaylon to send him the beat he just created on Twitter. Wizkid showed interest in the beat after someone suggested his (the producer's) work to him. The producer with the Twitter handle …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!