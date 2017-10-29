Pages Navigation Menu

Senzo Meyiwa’s father giving up hope on justice for son – Citizen

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa


Citizen

Senzo Meyiwa's father giving up hope on justice for son
Citizen
Sam Meyiwa‚ father of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa‚ says he is losing hope that his son's killers will ever be brought to justice. Thursday, October 26, marked three years since Senzo was killed during an alleged robbery
