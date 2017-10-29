Pages Navigation Menu

SERAP wins in suit asking Saraki, Dogara to account for N500bn ‘running cost’

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has won the latest round in the legal battle to compel the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Dogara Yakubu to account for the spending of N500 billion as running cost for the legislative body between 2006 and 2016, and disclose monthly allowances of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

