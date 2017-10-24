Serena Williams Begins ‘Big Plan’ to Wed Alexis Ohanian

Tennis star, Serena Williams is secretly planning to wed the millionaire entrepreneur father of her baby daughter in a romantic ceremony in New Orleans, this has been learnt.

DailyMailTV recently report exclusively that the new mom Serena and Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian took a private jet day trip from her Florida home to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy early Monday morning.

After a day of discussing arrangements and looking at prospective venues, the couple arrived home in time to see six-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. before bed-time.

The 36-year-old Wimbledon favorite and holder of 23 Grand Slam titles looked in great shape, so soon after the birth of her first child, as she arrived in the city wearing black leggings and a black leather motorcycle jacket over a t-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘pretty,’ with the ‘r’ crossed out.

While their wedding date hasn’t been confirmed to the public, their big day is speculated to take place sometime late this fall.

The couple, who became engaged in December 2016, announced they would marry after their child was born.

The Reddit co-founder popped the question to the tennis champion in December 2016 in Rome a year and a half after they first met.

The 36-year-old found out she was pregnant in January just before the Austrailan Open and made history by winning her 23rd Grand Slam.

Williams accidentally revealed the news of her pregnancy via Snapchat but basked in the glow of impending motherhood until welcoming her little one into the world just six weeks ago.

We know Serena is going to be the most beautiful bride and we can’t wait to see the wedding photos!

