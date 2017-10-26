Pages Navigation Menu

SERIES FINALE OF E!’S LONG-RUNNING COMEDY FRANCHISE FASHION POLICE Airs ON DStv and GOtv

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After more than two decades of countless laughs and unforgettable moments, E!’s iconic comedy franchise, produced by Wilshire Studios, willsign off to “Joan Rangers” one last time when Fashion Police: The Farewell series finale special airs 29 November at 8pm on E! (DStv Channel 124 and GOtv Channel 26) Helmed by the legendary comedian and […]

