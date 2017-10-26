…Sets To Recruit 300 Teachers

Pages Navigation Menu

  BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI 

Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has also revealed that the administration is set to recruit 300 teachers to bridge the gap created by various retirements and other sources of manpower attrition in the sector.

Bello, who made this revelation when he addressed an interactive session of the FCT executive council, with area council chairmen, heads of security agencies and FCT traditional rulers, which took place in the FCT Minister’s conference room in Life camp, frowned at the paucity of teachers in FCT schools.

The minister used the opportunity to announce the confirmation, by the House of Representatives, of Malam Abdullahi Oteh Attah as the chairman/chief executive officer of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT IRS).

This brings to a close the process of ratification by the two chambers of the national legislature and paves the way for the agency’s commencement of operation.

He expressed hope that the coming into effect of the FCT IRS would boost the administration’s revenue profile and provide fund for the implementation of projects that would make life meaningful for the FCT residents.

Bello stressed that the session was convened in order to build strong partnership between the various stakeholders and the FCT leadership, adding that the administration considered it essential to hear from the traditional rulers, crea Council chairmen and other stakeholders their priorities, challenges and suggestions for input in the 2018 budget.

