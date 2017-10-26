Pages Navigation Menu

Seven persons arrested for the alleged murder of Uniben professor

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday said that it had arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a lecturer at the University of Benin, Prof. Paul Otasowie. Otasowie, a senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, was on October 4 killed by gunmen in Ekehuan, Oredo Local Government Area …

