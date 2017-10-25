Sexual Health: RB Durex establishes partnership with PPFN

By Amarachi Adiele

To promote sexual health, Reckitt Benckiser, RB has signed an agreement with the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) to help improve the sexual health and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The scope of the partnership covers Sexual and Reproductive Health education and increasing consumer access to condoms by opening new channels and reaching consumers previously unreached..

According to a recent report by World Health Organization, WHO, ‘Every day, more than one million sexually transmitted infections are acquired worldwide, and each year an estimated 78 million people are infected, constituting a major health concern also in Nigeria.’ Sexual Health Education and Contraception are therefore twin preventive health strategies to curb this.

Research and Real World data reveals that male latex condoms, when used consistently and correctly, is an effective approach to achieve a reduction in the spread of sexually transmitted infections and prevent unintended pregnancy.

The Managing Director, RB Nigeria, Rahul Murgai, and the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, PPFN, Dr Ibrahim M. Ibrahim, were optimistic that the joint efforts of the two organizations will help drive the sexual and reproductive health agenda in Nigeria.

On the partnership, Rahul Murgai said, “RB is excited to partner with PPFN to create scaled awareness and education in Nigeria on planned-parenthood, maternal health, safe contraception techniques and targeted reduction in HIV related deaths through the effective and consistent use of condoms. Through this collaboration, consumers will have the requisite education and empowerment to improve their Sexual Health with easy access to Durex- the World number 1 condom brand.”

Over the years RB has been at the forefront for cause-related initiatives that further the progress of Nigeria on UN Sustainable Development Goals such as reduction in infant mortality from preventable diseases such as diarrhea and malaria, improved public health and sanitation from reduced open defecation problem and now partnering to reduce HIV related deaths.

