Seyi Law applauds Nigerian Army after soldiers declined his gift
Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law has applauded the Nigerian Army for their tireless effort in protecting the citizens. Ths popular comedian took the stand after his encounter with some soldiers on his way from Abuja to Lagos. He said the men declined his small gift to them even after he persuaded them. He wrote on his […]
Seyi Law applauds Nigerian Army after soldiers declined his gift
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!