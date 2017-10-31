Pages Navigation Menu

Seyi Law applauds Nigerian Army after soldiers declined his gift

Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law has applauded the Nigerian Army for their tireless effort in protecting the citizens. Ths popular comedian took the stand after his encounter with some soldiers on his way from Abuja to Lagos. He said the men declined his small gift to them even after he persuaded them. He wrote on his […]

