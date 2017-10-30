SGF: Melaye Hails PMB, Says Mustapha A Decent Man

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye, has applauded the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to finally disengage Engr. Babachir David Lawal from office as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the subsequent appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha into the position.

Melaye, in a reaction to the development on Monday, said even though the decision was belated, the choice of Mr. Mustapha was commendable, noting that he is a “decent man” for the exalted office.

The lawmaker also urged President Buhari to rejig his government machinery in order for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to achieve desired results and deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians as promised them within the remaining time of its tenure.

He added that beyond the former SGF Lawal and the dismissed Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, other indicted government officials must be dealt with including misfit appointees.

“Excellent move by Mr. President though coming late. Boss Mustapha is a decent man,intellectually mobile and administratively sagacious. This “sack drug” must extend to other indicted public officials including the wrong pegs in this government.

“There is urgent need for a rejig. We must use the less than two years remaining to fulfill our campaign promises because We are poles away from our promises,” Melaye said.

Recall that President Buhari on Monday accepted the recommendation of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led three-man committee to relieve Lawal and Oke their respective positions after investigating them over various allegations.