‘Shane Bond’ surgery an option for Pattinson – ESPN

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN

'Shane Bond' surgery an option for Pattinson
ESPN
James Pattinson may soon be flying to New Zealand for surgery unprecedented in Australian cricket history – the same procedure that helped extend the career of the former New Zealand spearhead Shane Bond, which has also been undertaken by Matt …
Australian fast bowler James Pattinson to have surgery in NZ in last-ditch effort to get career back on trackFox Sports
Test quick Pattinson set for back surgerySBS
Cricket Australia weigh surgery to get James Pattinson back on trackThe Sydney Morning Herald

