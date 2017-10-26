Shaydee And Wizkid Get Their Groove On In ‘Make Sense’ Video
BankHead Entertainment & 506 Music act Shaydee premieres the official music video for his collaborative effort with mega superstar Wizkid titled “Make Sense“. The video which was shot by Director Q embodies a summer pool party vibe Here’s the video: source: Stargist
The post Shaydee And Wizkid Get Their Groove On In ‘Make Sense’ Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!