Shaydee: Make Sense feat. Wizkid [Video]

Shaydee shows up with the official music visuals for his “Make Sense” single. The smash hit features Starboy Worldwide Entertainment head honcho, Wizkid. Fans have been anticipating the release of this video since the former Banky W protege dropped the B-T-S photos on social media. In the visual we see Shaydee and Wizkid kick back […]

