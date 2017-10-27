She saved my life – Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa open up about Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez and her best friend Francia Raisa recently sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie for her first interview since Raisa gave Selena a kidney. Gomez had in September undergone a kidney transplant due to her Lupus, and her friend made the sacrifice of donating her own kidney. Gomez, on the show, said her kidneys “were just done” […]

The post She saved my life – Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa open up about Kidney Transplant appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

