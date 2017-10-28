Sheff Utd top English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday’s early matches (played, won, drawn,lost, goals for, against, points):

Sheff Utd 14 10 0 4 20 12 30

Wolverhampton 14 9 2 3 25 15 29

Cardiff 14 8 4 2 18 10 28

Bristol City 14 6 6 2 22 15 24

Leeds 14 7 2 5 22 14 23

Aston Villa 13 6 4 3 19 13 22

Derby 13 6 4 3 19 14 22

Norwich 14 6 4 4 14 16 22

Preston North End 14 5 6 3 19 14 21

Ipswich 13 7 0 6 22 19 21

Middlesbrough 14 5 5 4 17 12 20

Fulham 14 4 7 3 18 15 19

QPR 14 4 6 4 18 18 18

Nottm Forest 13 6 0 7 17 21 18

Millwall 14 4 5 5 16 14 17

Sheff Wed 14 4 5 5 17 17 17

Hull 13 4 4 5 24 20 16

Brentford 14 3 7 4 20 20 16

Barnsley 13 3 4 6 16 19 13

Reading 13 3 3 7 11 16 12

Birmingham 13 3 2 8 8 21 11

Burton Albion 14 2 4 8 7 27 10

Sunderland 14 1 6 7 17 27 9

Bolton 14 1 4 9 8 25 7

