Shettima justifies establishment of NEDC

MAIDUGURI—GOVERNOR Kashim Shettima of Borno State, yesterday, said the establishment of North-East Development Commission, NEDC, was a direct response to the large scale devastation caused to the North-East by Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Shettima said this in a statement by Malam Isa Gusau, his Special Assistant on Communications and Media Strategy in Maiduguri.

Shetiima said: “Having a commission like the NEDC is a direct response to large scale devastation, which no geo-political zone should wish to experience.’’

He said Borno have experienced 50 years of backwardness due to Boko Haram activities, adding “a comprehensive assessment report by the World Bank put the damage at over $9 billion.”

Shettima noted that the development had also demonstrated Federal Government’s commitment to ensure rapid social and economic rebuilding of the region, commending President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the NEDC Bill into law.

