Shettima reconciles Borno Assembly, Senator Ndume

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has reconciled a former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, and members of the State’s House of Assembly. The Assembly closed for a month to protest Ndume’s alleged assault on a lawmaker, Bukar Daja-Ali (Damboa Constituency). There were also rumoured attacks on other lawmakers. Though Ndume denied the allegation, the Assembly […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

