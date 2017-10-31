Shettima reconciles Borno Assembly, Senator Ndume
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has reconciled a former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, and members of the State’s House of Assembly. The Assembly closed for a month to protest Ndume’s alleged assault on a lawmaker, Bukar Daja-Ali (Damboa Constituency). There were also rumoured attacks on other lawmakers. Though Ndume denied the allegation, the Assembly […]
Shettima reconciles Borno Assembly, Senator Ndume
